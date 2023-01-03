Oyetola: God Told Me I’ll Reclaim My Mandate from Gov Adeleke





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Former Governor Gboyega Oyetola has vowed to unseat incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke in court, claiming he got the revelation from God.

He assured his supporters in Osun that he would reclaim his mandate from Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Oyetola also said that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would win the February 25 election.

Oyetola, who was received by APC supporters on his return to Osun for the first time after leaving office on November 25, visited the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, where he joined party faithful in an inter-denominational prayer session for success in the general elections.

“I am happy to be back in your midst today after a long break with my family. I return to your midst with good tidings and I am lucky that you organise a prayer to receive me into the state,” said the ex-Osun governor. “God has told me that he will do two things for us this year. We are going to retrieve our mandate and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become the president of Nigeria. I know that you are worried by what happened but God knows how he does his plans.”

Oyetola revealed that since he lost the governorship election, he had been spending time watching movies and playing with his children and grandchildren.

“I wake up every day, I eat sleep and watch Africa Magic. I have time to receive my children and grandchildren. I later went to lesser hajj with my wife to give thanks to the almighty,” he told his supporters. “God made me to govern Osun well. Let our mind be at rest, nobody can scare us off this state. I want to implore us that we should work hard for the forthcoming election, it is very important to us. Continue to hold your meeting, don’t be distracted.”

The party’s acting Chairman in Osun, Tajudeen Lawal, who welcomed Oyetola to Osogbo disclosed that party members were proud of the former governor’s achievements while in office.