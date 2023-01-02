Use Your PVCs to Vote in Good Governance, PDP Tells Kwara Residents

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Ahead of the general elections, the Kwara Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Governorship Campaign Council has urged the people of the state to get their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to enable them vote for good governance.



A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, by state PDP Campaign Council Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kayode Ogunlowo and made available to journalists to mark the 2023 new year, noted that getting of the PVCs remained a way to end the alleged misrule of the APC led administration in the state.



The statement stated that, “the abysmal maladministration of the ruling APC in the state can only be rescued, restored, and reformed by the PDP when voted back to power through the PVCs.”

Ogunlowo affirmed that, “the goodies enjoyed by the good people of Kwara during the PDP days have been lost under the AbdulRazaq-led APC government in the state.”



He further said Kwara could only be put back on the right track by the #KwaraRescueMissionTeam of the PDP in the state.

The statement read: “As we celebrate the new year which marks the beginning of another campaign era, we, the most conservative and people-centric political party are cautious to inform Kwarans that the ruling APC in the state has put them into a generational quagmire.

“It is therefore important to know that only the most sought and peoples-centric party – the PDP – can rescue, restore and reform the goodies enjoyed by the good people of Kwara during the PDP reigns in the state.



“The new year celebration further calls for a self-reflection in the fact that we are saddened that despite all the humongous bonds, grants, and huge state and local governments monthly allocation accessed by the APC-led government in Kwara.



“The state remains in a regretful condition. You can only witness a huge subscription of the state resources to a celebration of gaudiness, propaganda, social deprivation, clampdown on every dissenting voice, and also a celebration of below-par performance by the APC led government in Kwara.



“We make bold to say that there are never major intervention projects that could speak for over N100 billion loan/International grants the administration of the incumbent Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq has received in the last three and half years.

“On the occasion of the new year’s celebration, the Kwara PDP Yaman/Makanjuola Governorship Campaign Council is saying that Kwarans cannot continue to leave our beloved state in the hands of a mediocre who knows nothing about governance.”



It added: “It is, therefore, our responsibility to recount the glorious PDP days in Kwara, whose reign brought about heavy goodies enjoyed by Kwarans and major project facilities spread across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“To mention but few is the access to affordable and immediate health, water, education, and human capacity building facilities provided and enjoyed by Kwarans during the reign of the PDP-led government in the state.



“It is however pathetic how these facilities have been mismanaged and underutilised. Instead of utilising these facilities for the benefit of Kwarans, the APC-led government decided to engage in a campaign of calumny and hatred against our distinguished party leaders to bring them into disrepute.”

The statement added, “As we celebrate a peaceful new year, we are saying enough-is-enough. Kwarans are no doubt tired and ready to welcome a prosperous Kwara with Yaman/Makanjuola PDP’s mandate at the polls come March 2023.



“The time is now to change the narratives for good by voting massively for the PDP; the party which has crops of experienced politicians who are more capable of turning things around for the betterment of our beloved Kwara state.

“For the umpteenth time, we appeal to our party members, stakeholders, and leaders of thought to use the occasion of this new year’s celebration to spread out the PDP #OSUWA mantra across their various localities to give us a resounding victory against the APC-led Kwara government who has put our darling state in disrepute.



“Finally, we urge our party members to remain undaunted and maintain the unity of purpose to achieve a massive victory at the fast-approaching polls in February and March elections in Kwara.”