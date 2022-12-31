Tinubu Denies Meeting PDP G-5 Governors in London

• Off to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj

Adedayo Akinwale

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has denied media reports that he held a meeting with the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), otherwise known as G-5 in London.

The G-5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have been at loggerheads with the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku, insisting that they will not support him unless the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is removed.

Other members of the G-5 are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

But Tinubu in a statement issued Saturday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman described the purported meeting with the rebel governors as false.

He said: “As usual with him when a year is coming to an end to take time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe Umrah(Lesser Hajj), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in London during the week en route Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“While in the United Kingdom, Asiwaju Tinubu noted some articles in some national newspapers in Nigeria, alleging a secret meeting was held in London between him and the G-5 governors who are members of Peoples Democratic Party.

“These reports, to say the least, are not only in bad faith but also evil intentioned. They were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors.”

The APC Presidential candidate stated categorically that he was neither bothered by these articles nor by their sponsors who are well known.

Tinubu noted that he was resolutely focused on his campaign objectives which are geared towards achieving victory in the upcoming presidential election in order to deliver the APC’s Action Plan aimed at giving a Renewed Hope to our people in all facets of their lives.

He added: “But we must point out that the APC candidate is entitled to meeting any political actor or stakeholder that is important to his campaign and plans for the country and that desires to engage with him.”

Tinubu said the truth with respect to his present itinerary was that he came to London on Boxing Day, Monday December 26, 2022 to spend a few days preparatory to his trip to Saudi Arabia.

He explained that after spending some time in London, he has now proceeded to Mecca where he is at present observing Umrah.

The former Lagos state governor said he was scheduled to return to the country within the next two days to continue with the campaign.

Tinubu, therefore, warned those writing unsubstantiated articles and peddling rumours on him to desist forthwith.