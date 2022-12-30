Yoruba Self-determination Group to Launch Radio Station





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), yesterday said it would launch an online radio station, Radio Ijangbara, on January 1, 2023.

The group in a joint statement signed by its Chairman and General Secretary, Prof Wale Adeniran and Dr. Tunde Amusat respectively, said the station would broadcast from Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

It added that transmission would serve the interest of Yoruba self-determination struggle within and outside Nigeria.

“We are inviting all Yoruba self-determination activists to the launching and formal unveiling of Ijangbara Radio on January 1, 2023. This radio is being donated by IOOW, being the apex body, to serve as the official broadcast radio of the Yoruba self-determination struggle. The launch will kick off by 8pm West African Time through zoom”, it said.

The group also announced the appointment of Adebayo Orire and Alli Oyedeji as patrons.

It added that Orire and Oyedeji, will work with the Worldwide Executive Council of Ilana the group to ensure that its aims and objectives are actualised.

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

2023: Mustapha Promises Quality Representation at National Assembly

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former national chairmanship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Kwara Central senatorial candidate of the party for 2023 poll, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has promised to provide quality representation at the National Assembly if elected in the forthcoming poll.

Mustapha, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin, made the promise during the inauguration of its campaign council ahead of the polls in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The campaign council is headed by the former Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state and now a chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Tunji Buhari.

He said the people of the Kwara Central senatorial district deserve good representation so as to attract meaningful socio-economic development to the senatorial district.

Mustapha stated that he is prepared to provide the representation in view of its numerous exposures that God has endowed him with since he joined politics.

He said: “The APC is a party of progressives that are always loved by the people, and this will give him more support to actualise all numerous programmes meant for the people of the senatorial district if given the chance to represent them in the next year elections.”

Mustapha added that he has used his wealth to add values to the people and “this will also continue in order to alleviate poverty and empower the people to contribute to the socio well-being of the populace.”

He, however, called on the people of the senatorial district to join the train of good governance so as to add more values to the district and the state by voting for the APC in the next year general election.