Firm Commission Nigeria’s First HIPPS Recertification Facility

In line with Nigeria’s energy transition plan to attain zero routine gas flaring by 2035 and the nation’s increasing efforts to improve local participation in the oil and gas value chain, PE Energy has commissioned the nation’s first fully equipped facility for the full overhaul, maintenance, and recertification cycle of the High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS).

Speaking during the testing event carried out at their Centre of Excellence facility in Port Harcourt, Group Managing Director of PE Energy, Mr. Daere Akobo, expressed delight that the company has achieved this significant milestone as the first in-country facility that can carry out the HIPPS recertification programme.

He further explained that as the country makes incremental progress in the Energy Transition Plan, PE Energy is consistently identifying products and services that would aid the achievement of the net-zero flaring objective as well as core development of local capacity to support the industry.

He added that this is one more avenue to retain revenue in the country as organisations can now recertify their HIPPS in Nigeria thereby providing work that will boost local revenue generation.

“The High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) is a type of safety instrumented system that is applied to prevent over-pressurisation by shutting-off the source of the high pressure. In traditional systems, over-pressure is handled by relief valves that vent to the atmosphere. These systems have obvious disadvantages such as release of flammable and toxic process fluids in the environment as well as flares that involve a large carbon footprint at installation.

“With global attention on climate change and environmental protection, the oil and gas industry continues to explore more options to eliminate emissions while reducing impact on the environment. In Nigeria, over 80 HIPPS valves are currently installed with a combined value of investment being protected at an estimated $10 billion.