WHATrybe Gives Hope to Widows in Lagos

Mary Nnah

The Food Drive programme, led by Mrs. Kiki Okewale, CEO of Stitches of Hope Foundation, and Convener, Women High Achievers Trybe (WHATrybe), was held Saturday, December 17 at the Surulere Local Government Complex.

It was a day of giving hope to widows with the assurance that notwithstanding what they may be facing, they are never forgotten.

The initiative which has been in existence for seven years aims to address the first and second Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The Executive Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, Hon. Sulaiman Bamidele Yusuf who attended the programme expressed his heartfelt love for the window and show his firm support and interest in their welfare.

In his words, he said, “I am aware of the many plights that all of you, the widows of our community, face. As the Executive Chairman, I am here to reassure all of you that my sincere thoughts are ever with you; you don’t have to worry over circumstances you cannot change. The local government will always support you every step of the way, ensuring that you get all the necessary help that you need. Thank you all for coming out today.”

Organiser of the food drive, Mrs. Kiki Okewale, who is highly passionate about women’s and children’s development, also expressed her gratitude to the women for coming out.

“I may not have it all, but I understand how you feel because at a very young age my mum became a widow and life was unbearable, which is why I am here to put smiles on your faces. I want you to know that you all are strong women, and I appreciate you all for standing strong. God bless you all”, Okewale said.

Speaking further she said, “I hope and imagine that next year and many years to come will be bigger and more impactful, especially with more people’s support.”

She went on to affirm the willingness to continuously do more for the less-privileged communities, especially in the current living crisis of the country.

The food drive included fun activities to put smiles on their faces. Such were gele-tying, dancing, and water-drinking competitions, in which each of the winners went home with beautiful fabrics (lace materials). Cooked food, raw food items, and drinks were distributed to the widows, and free high-blood and blood-sugar tests were also conducted.

Additionally, grinding machines and other business souvenirs were also gifted to some women to enhance their businesses and provide support for their families.

She expressed hope that “As we progress into the new year, we’re excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead of us, including the differences and impacts that this project will have on the widows.”

The Food Drive by Mrs. Kiki Okewale is on the platform of the Women High Achievers Trybe (WHATrybe), in collaboration with Stitches of Hope Foundation, Ives Medicare HMO, Women Radio 91.7FM, Belefull Variety, St. Ives Specialist Hospital, The YD Company, Surulere Local Government, and many more.