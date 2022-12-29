  • Thursday, 29th December, 2022

2023: Party Leaders to Meet Diplomatic Community

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The AFRPN (Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria) has concluded arrangement to organise a parley between the leadership of selected political parties and the diplomatic community.

A jointly signed statement by the President and Secretary-General of the Association, Amb Gani Lawal and Amb Ridhwan Mustapha, respectively, stated, “Aware of the pivotal role party politics play  in the formulation, articulation and implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy, the AFRPN in line with its mandate to impact positively the foreign policy of Nigeria has invited formally the leadership of four of the contending political parties for the office of the president to rub minds with the diplomatic community as a way of deepening the understanding of the input-output system that has informed the Nigerian foreign policy options in the international arena which has served the nation well to become a leading player in Africa and the world at large.”

The statement revealed that the ‘Meet the Diplomatic Community’ parley will take place at the Rotunda Hall of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Abuja at 3:00 p.m. on January 10, 2023, having in audience the members of the association including the foreign envoys of all countries accredited to Nigeria.

The statement added that each candidate would have 15 minutes to speak and 10 minutes to answer fielded questions.

The chairman of the occasion is the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University and former VC of University of Abuja,  Professor Nuhu Yaqub, who was the recipient of the Global award for Academic Excellence and pioneer President of Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA).

The moderator is Boladei Godknows Igali, former Nigerian ambassador to Scandinavian countries, and retired Federal Permanent Secretary and the Pro- Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure. (FUTA).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.