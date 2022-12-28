Two Suspected Kidnappers Neutralised On Christmas Day in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Two self-confessed kidnappers were on Christmas day neutralised by operatives of Delta State Police Command.

The suspects were intercepted by a team of policemen from “A” Division, Warri on surveillance patrol at about 11 pm on Christmas Eve while riding a tricycle along Okumagba Estate roundabout in Warri, Warri South local government area.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the police team, upon searching the tricycle operated by the two suspects discovered there live cartridges concealed under the seat and we’re immediately whisked to the station.

“During the search, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered. The suspects were taken into custody. Upon interrogation, suspects confessed to be members of a five man kidnapping syndicate operating around Warri and its environs,” he said.

Acting on their confessions, he said the police operatives led the suspects to their hideout at a house located along Upper Erejuwa Street, on Christmas day where one AK49 rifle with breach no. 11876, one locally made double barrel long gun and two machetes were recovered.

However, while on their way back to the police station, the two suspects jumped out of the moving police vehicle in an attempt to escape, but the policemen gave them a hot chase.

“In a bid to demobilise them, they were maimed by the operatives, and rearrested. The suspects gave up the ghost on while they were being taken to the hospital. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing,” he said.