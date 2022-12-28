Mass Exodus of Workers Hit Niger State Health Sector

Laleye Dipo in Minna



A mass exodus of personnel has been reported in the Niger State health sector.

As at the last count not less than 3,000 of the personnel, some of them medical doctors, pharmacists and midwives, have left the services of the state government to seek greener pastures elsewhere

Some of those that left the service of the state according to a report presented to the Niger State House of Assembly by the Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Makun Sidi migrated abroad.

The development Sidi argued during the defence of the 2023 budget of the ministry affected the efficacy and efficiency of the ministry especially its healthcare delivery.

Sidi did not say what was responsible for the exodus of the health personnel, but added that some health institutions in the state especially the General Hospital in Gulu Lapai local government area has been closed as a result of attack by bandits.

On October 19, this year, gunmen numbering over 200 stormed the General Hospital at Gulu and killed two health personnel and had kidnapped nine others.

The gunmen had demanded for a ransom of N90 million for the release of those abducted, but it was not known the amount paid to facitate the return to freedom of the victims.

As a result of the migration of the personnel Sidi said provision has been made for the recruitment of 400 health workers, 200 midwives for primary health care centers and another 250 midwives under Government UNICEF and 200 midwives under the FGN/SYDANI programmes.

The Commissioner said despite the situation the Ministry was able to achieve 44% performance in 2022 which he said, “Is very high as a result of the attention paid to the outbreak of COVID19.”

Also defending the performance of the 2022 budget of her ministry the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Hannatu Jibrin Salihu said the performance fell below 26 per cent as a result of poor release of funds.

Salihu said the ministry out of the total budget projection of N7.3 billion got only N2.2 billion which is just 39% of the projected income.