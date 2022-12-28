I No Longer Enjoy Life, Says 91 Years Old Business Mogul, Dantata

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima was on a consultation visit to Kano, yesterday, with the purpose of largely reaching out to elder statesmen on the ongoing project in the north ahead of the 2023 general elections.

While in Kano, Shettima alongside the State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje visited Aminu Alhassan Dantata, an elder statesman and renowned business mogul who disclosed to the vice presidential candidate and his entourage that he no longer enjoys life and he was hoping to depart this world in good faith.

Ninety-one years old Dantata, explained that he has traveled to all the states in Nigeria and has made a lot of friends from his youthful age, but could hardly identify 10 that are still alive.

“In fact, I am the only one left in my family living with grandchildren,” he added.

Dantata requested anyone he has offended consciously or subconsciously to find a space in their hearts to forgive him, saying he has forgiven all those who offended him.

The elder statesman expressed his profound gratitude to Shettima for the visit and prayed for sustainable peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“May God not leave us with our efforts alone, we pray for his continued guidance and protection,” he added.

Other members of the entourage included Musa Gwadabe, General Lawal Jafaru Isah and Tanko Yakasai.

THISDAY gathered that the APC vice presidential candidate visited the ongoing project of the Kano Cancer Centre which currently is on the verge of completion before departing for the airport.