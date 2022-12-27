Kwara NNPP Guber Candidate Promises LG Autonomy

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kwara State for 2023 election, Professor Oba Shuaib Abdulraheem, at the weekend promised to ensure local government autonomy in all the 16 local government councils of the state so as to accelerate the rural development if given mandate to lead the state.

Abdulraheem, a former vice chancellor of University of Ilorin, made the promise during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Emir of Okuta, Alhaji Dr. Idris Abubakar.

The canddiate was on the campaign tour of Baruten Local Government Area of the state to flag-off his gubernatorial campaigns and to solicit support of the people of the area for his election as the next governor of the state during the next year general elections.

He lamented the poor state of local government system as a major hindrance to the development of the people at the grassroots.

Abdulraheem, who was accompanied by other candidates of the party vying for various elective positions in the upcoming general elections, said that, “if you listened to President Muhammadu Buhari last week, he was busy castigating the governors for stealing money through the local governments.

“One of the first things I promised to do is to re-establish local government authority by conducting the local government election immediately, not later than six months after our elections by God’s grace.”

The governorship candidate also promised quality education, agriculture and also build a new Kwara if elected as the governor in 2023 general election.

He added that “there is no doubt that Kwara State is in dire need of a change of leadership and my experience in the public service will bring about the needed transformation.”

He alleged that “the present APC led administration in the state has failed the people and there is urgent need to replace it with an NNPP government to bring much needed socio economic growth to the doorsteps of the rural populace.”

In his own remarks, the Emir of Okuta, Alhaji Idris Abubakar, lauded the party for flagging off its campaign in local government.

He, however, wished the guber candidate and his team a successful outing in the upcoming general elections.