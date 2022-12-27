IPOB’S JUSTIFICATION AND WHY IT MUST BE DISSOLVED

Sometime 2012, Nnamdi Kanu founded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with the claim to advocate and actualize the republic of Biafra. The organization further projected the cardinal plans to liberate the Igbo extraction from the subjugation of other indigenous ethnic extractions particularly the Fulani ethnic group dominance over the Igbo in Nigeria.

Since the formation of Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB organization, the group had been civil in respect to their agitation till the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. The Buhari-led government drastic and bloody military action against IPOB at the early stage of his administration had changed the turn of events. The incessant killings of defenseless IPOB adherents and the destruction of their property by the security operatives had prompted a selected few amongst the group to take up arms against the state as self-defense. Moreover, the grave silence of the administration on the allegations of land grabbing, vandalism, arson, killings and kidnappings being masterminded by the Fulani across Southern states also contributed to the resort to arms.

President Buhari’s iron-hand approach against IPOB at the inception of his administration was a step in the wrong direction. It portrays Buhari’s insensitivity to Nigeria’s longstanding fragile unity and complex ethnic dimension. It also clearly indicates his “winner-takes-all” mentality and his unreadiness to run an all-inclusive government.

During Buhari’s official visit to Washington at the United States Institute of Peace in July 22, 2015, he made it crystal clear that the regions that overwhelmingly voted for him should expect more administrative benefits from his government than the regions that gave him lower votes. At Jim Yong Kim 2017 press briefing, the then World Bank President, also revealed how President Buhari instructed the World Bank to focus and prioritize its developmental programmes across the northern parts of Nigeria.

Buhari’s unequivocal assertion on non-negotiability of Nigeria’s sovereignty amidst the heat of national question ravaging the country and “a dot in a circle” descriptive jab of IPOB gave credence to hook or by crook option Buhari had chosen in administering the country rather than fostering the spirit of communalism in building the nation. For national interest’s sake, Buhari ought to have been magnanimous in victory by running an inclusive government particularly by extending the hand of friendship to Nnamdi Kanu and his separatist collaborators.

The incumbent administration could deem it fit to regularly negotiate and seal agreements with the Niger Delta militants to guarantee smooth running of oil and gas exploration and production, and to forestall the destruction of pipelines’ installations in the region. Numerous factions of militants and government officials have been holding reconciliatory meetings since 2016 till date. Few months ago, the government awarded five billion monthly pipeline surveillance contract to a militant, Mr. Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo). But the same government found it dishonorable to have a roundtable discussion with the people clamouring for self determination; an inalienable right universally enshrined and recognized.

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions” is a perfect aphorism to describe the current unintended negative consequences the Biafran struggle has caused. Many IPOB agitators, collaborators and sympathizers are in support of self determination. They are just unsupportive of the current indiscriminate killings, wanton destruction of public and private property and running people’s business aground as measure to actualize Biafra Republic.

IPOB has been infiltrated and completely hijacked by unscrupulous personality. Their mission is to either blackmail Biafra’s struggle or adopt IPOB’s platform as a shield to commit armed robbery, political assassination, kidnappings, ritual killings, cannibalism and all sorts of ulterior and unimaginable atrocities. IPOB is currently on autopilot. Every right- thinking person must denounce IPOB for humanity’s sake. As everyone steps into a new season, it is pertinent for all to retrace their steps and look forward to bloodless conflict resolution mechanism. Enough of bloodshed in the land!

Binzak Azeez, Newworth LLP (Legal Practitioners), Onikan, Lagos