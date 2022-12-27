Aribo, Iwobi Fire Blanks as Saints, Everton Slump in Boxing Day EPL Restart

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian internationals, Joseph Ayodele Aribo and Alex Iwobi, restarted their English Premier League after the World Cup break yesterday on the losing side of Boxing Day fixtures.

Aribo’s Southampton slumped 1-3 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion while Iwobi and his Everton teammates were also beaten 2-1 at home in Goodison Park by Wolves.

Before this first fixture after Qatar 2022 Mundial, Southampton were beaten in their last four Premier League matches (three defeats and one draw).

The former Glasgow Rangers midfielder Aribo was introduced into the game as sub for Mali’s Moussa Djenepo before the start of the second half.

However, it the was the visitors to the Saints that opened scoring on 14 minutes as Adam Lallana guided his header into the far corner from a Solly March’s cross from the flank.

Brighton doubled their advantage in the 35th minute after Romain Perraud turned into his own net, trying to clear a cross from the left-hand side.

Bright then went 3-0 ahead in the 56th minute after March cut in from the right-hand flank and unleashed a thunderous volley into the top corner.

Southampton pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute as James Ward-Prowse nodded in a rebound after his penalty was initially saved by Robert Sanchez.

At Goodison Park, Iwobi played all 90 minutes yet could not prevent Everton from dropping all three points to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A 95th minute goal from Rayan Ait-Nouri saw Wolves come from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1.