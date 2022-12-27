2023: Vote Atiku, Reject APC, Osun PDP Chairman Tells Party Faithful

• Distributes Christmas gift to kinsmen in Okitipupa LGA

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Caretaker Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State, Dr. Adekunle Akindele has challenged Nigerians to reject All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote for the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election.

If the vice president emerges as the next President of Nigeria, Akindele assured the people that there would be end to multiple challenges facing Nigeria and there would be respite nationwide.

He made the remarks after distributing foodstuff and other items to his kinsmen in Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA), Ondo State on Sunday.

Akindele, an astute medical practitioner, lamented the state of the national economy, worsening security and the obvious division of the country along ethno-religious faultlines.

He noted that the people of Nigeria “cannot continue to vote for the APC that has almost destroyed the very foundation on which the country was laid. It will be rewarding failure, and I know my people will not disappoint me.

“We know things are extremely hard for our people. That is why we have decided to share this our widow’s mite as our little way of helping to cushion the effects of bad governance foisted on our people,” Akindele explained.

He, therefore, sued for peace and unity amongst party faithful in Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo State, South-west and Nigeria at large.

Akindele said: “There is need for our party leaders and faithfuls to close ranks and ensure a united front so that we can deliver all our candidates from house of Assembly to the Reps, to Senate and ultimately the Presidency.

“We should be reminded that we are firstly one indivisible family under a unique umbrella. Nigerians are looking up to us for solution, we can not afford to disappoint them,” he said.

Akindele, an indigene of Ilutitun Osooro in Okitipupa Local Government Area, led the PDP in Osun State to oust the then incumbent APC government.

The National Working Committee of the PDP inaugurated the Osun PDP Caretaker Committee on August 18 when the chapter was engulfed in internal crisis.

The committee comprises Dr. Adekunle Akindele as Chairman, Mr Niyi Owolade, Chief Mrs. Ayo Awolowo, Dr. B. Salami, Mr Adetoye Ogunboyega and Alhaji Razaq Oyelani as members, while Mr Hashim Abioye will serve as the Secretary.