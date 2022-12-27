2023 Poll: APGA Commences National Campaign January 14 in Anambra

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said it will formally commence its national campaign for the 2023 general election on January 14, 2023 at Awka, Anambra State.

According to the National Organizing Secretary of APGA, Ifeanyi Mbaeri, the campaign flag-off will be performed by the state Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, at the Ekwueme Square, Awka.

“I have been directed by the National Chairman of our great party, Ọzọnkpu Victor Ike Oye, to invite APGA members, party stakeholders and well-wishers to the formal launch cum flag-off of APGA national campaign on Saturday, January 14, in Anambra State,” he said.

The party said that APGA flags will be presented to all APGA candidates on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the National Financial Secretary of APGA, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba Carefor, has expressed happiness with the efforts and achievements made to reposition the party by Oye.

In a press statement issued after a meeting of party members and stakeholders in Katsina State weekend, the party chieftain said the party is “a united and indivisible entity with Oye as its national chairman”.

He also commended the Anambra State Governor, Soludo, for his development strides in the state which has imparted on the popularity of APGA.

He said: “We resolved that our party remains united and indivisible family under the able leadership of Dr. Victor Ike Oye.

“That we are operating national party, not a regional entity as some people erroneously think, having contested various elections across the country and was able to emerge victorious in many states of the federation including Kaduna, Niger, Taraba, Benue, Imo, Abia and with Anambra as our stronghold.

“We are the third largest political party in Nigeria.”

While commending the efforts of the party leadership, Carefor said: “We gave a vote of confidence on the current national leadership of APGA led by Chief Victor Oye and his executives and resolved that they are the best leadership ever produced by our great party with tremendous achievements recorded.”

The party’s scribe listed some of the achievements recorded by the Oye-led national executive of APGA to include securing victories in elections in other geo-political zones in Nigeria outside the South-east, acquisition of a befitting permanent structure for national headquarters of the party at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, construction of a five-storey building complex for the South-east zonal headquarters of APGA located at Awka capital of Anambra State.

Carefor further said: “We affirm that there is no faction in our party and that Edozie Njoku group is nothing but promotion of criminality in politics where intruders just trade lies to make money. We attest that Njoku was never a legal member of APGA.

“We would like to use this festive period to appreciate and commend Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukuma Soludo, for his strategic moves and for encouraging scientific and technological development in Anambra State.

“We also use this opportunity to urge our members and supporters across the nation to vote for APGA in all elective positions during the 2023 general election.”