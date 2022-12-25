Tinubu Greets Ganduje at 73, Mourns Mangal’s death

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu has sent his goodwill message to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on his 73rd birthday.

He also expressed sadness over the passing of the Chief Executive Officer of Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Mangal.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the Kano helmsman to see another year in good health and in continuous service to the people.

Before his current position as a two-term Governor, Ganduje served twice as the Deputy Governor of the state between 1999-2003, 2011-2015 and also served as Special Adviser to the Minister of Defence in 2003-2007.

The APC presidential candidate described Ganduje as a “reliable, committed and faithful friend” whose record of service to Kano State and Nigeria will always be remembered for good because of its significant and positive impacts on the lives of the people.

“I rejoice with my brother and friend on the occasion of his joyous 73rd birthday. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a reliable, ever committed and faithful friend who is meritoriously serving the people of Kano State.

“As an astute and experienced politician, Governor Ganduje has demonstrated immense capacity in the administration of one of the cosmopolitan and commercially vibrant states in Nigeria with an enviable record of achievements across all sectors especially in areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure and urban renewal.

“I can attest to his sterling performance in Kano State having visited to commission many important projects. I join his family, friends and associates to celebrate the remarkable statesman and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him more years in good health so he will become a greater source of blessing to humanity as he has been to Kano State and Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of the Chief Executive Officer of Max Air, Mangal.

While commiserating with the Mangal family, particularly the wife, children and businessman Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, the elder brother of the deceased, the APC candidate wished the late Bashir Mangal eternal rest.

Mangal died in the early hours of Friday and his remains have been buried.

In a condolence message by his Media Office issued by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said: “I’m deeply saddened by the death on Friday of the Vice Chairman/CEO of Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal.

“An aviation expert and businessman of high standing, late Alhaji Manga made some important contributions within the aviation sector for which he will long be remembered.

“Ï commiserate with the Mangal family, particularly his wife and children and of course with his elder brother, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State over this irreparable loss. May the soul of the late Bashir Mangal rest in Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.