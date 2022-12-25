Buhari Mourns Max Airlines MD, Bashir Mangal





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the demise of Alhaji Bashir Mangal, the Managing Director of Max Airlines, Alhaji Bashir Mangal as a loss for the country.

In a condolence message delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar yesterday, the president described the deceased as an indomitable businessman.

He said: “He was full of life and very courteous. He leaves behind an indelible contribution to the aviation world. He was also a very organized administrator. The nation and its business community have lost a gem.

“My condolences to his family and friends, the Katsina Emirate and the government and the people of the state.”

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.