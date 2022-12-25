  • Sunday, 25th December, 2022

Buhari Mourns Max Airlines MD, Bashir Mangal

Nigeria | 1 min ago


Deji Elumoye in Abuja        

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the demise of Alhaji Bashir Mangal, the Managing Director of Max Airlines, Alhaji Bashir Mangal as a loss for the country.

In a condolence message delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar yesterday, the president described the deceased as an indomitable businessman.

He said: “He was full of life and very courteous. He leaves behind an indelible contribution to the aviation world. He was also a very organized administrator. The nation and its business community have lost a gem.

“My condolences to his family and friends, the Katsina Emirate and the government and the people of the state.”

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.