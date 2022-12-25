Billionaire Businessman, Nasiru Danu’s Uncommon Privilege

Anyone who appreciates the divine injunction in Proverbs 22:29 that “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men,” will surely understand why billionaire businessman, Nasiru Danu, has been the darling of many leaders and top executives across the globe.

Apart from his business acumen, he is one of the most intelligent around. Therefore, his association with those who matter around the world should not be a surprise. His brilliance, especially in business and economics, is the main reason he has been on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s foreign trips on many occasions.

Not a few say he is cerebral, and this is the reason he is one of the key members of the President’s team. No doubt, he is one of the most loyal and trusted people who have the President’s ears. To further affirm this, he was one of the major businessmen who were on the President’s last trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The Dan Amana Dutse of the Dutse Emirate started business very early in his life. He has served as a business advisor and consultant to many other businessmen and governments in and outside Nigeria.

Through his rare accomplishments, he is one of the few Nigerian businessmen who can rub shoulders with other top businessmen around the globe.

His flagship company, Casiva, which is also into security, civil and mechanical construction, supply and procurement, was listed among the 15 consortium/companies awarded the 2019/2020 contracts for the exchange of crude oil for imported petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.