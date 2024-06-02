Obasanjo: Nigeria Volatile, Filled with Suffering  

Segun James

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said yesterday that Nigeria was becoming more volatile, uncertain and complex.

He added that insecurity had made the country a dangerous place, filled with so much suffering and hunger.

For him, the leadership has to wake up to its responsibilities in order to create a better world for all Nigerians.

He said these in Lagos at the Africa Methodist Council Heads of Conference Summit and Women’s Movement Leadership Summit, where he was the Chairman of the public lecture.



The lecture’s topic, presented by the General Secretary, World Methodist Council, Bishop Ivan Abrahams, was, ‘Leadership in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous World’.

Obasanjo, giving his opening remarks, asked that Nigerian leaders must re-evaluate the world.

“How do we re-evaluate the world? That is what I believe we have to do in re-evaluating the world. What do we do? Jesus Christ himself told us that in this world, we would have trouble.



I will give you two points. Wake up! We need a new generation of leaders; moral leaders, transformational leaders, and servant leaders.

“This new generation of leaders will lead by showing love and leading the re-evaluation and transformation,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “Nigeria as it is now is volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous and dangerous.

“We have resources in Africa; we have 70 per cent of the world’s copper. Japan has no mineral resources. Singapore is even worse. No resources!

“But, whatever resources we have, if we are devoid of leadership, it won’t get us anywhere. That is why leadership in Africa is very important.

“We can’t create an Africa of hope, prosperity, devoid of oppression and one of security, peace and where leaders have vision, knowledge and understanding this way.”



He also noted that the late South African freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela, and Preacher, Desmond Tutu, advised him to contest the presidency for the second time

He said, “When I came out of prison, and there was pressure mounting on me to take the mantle of leadership in Nigeria, the only place I went outside Nigeria was South Africa. I went to seek advice from Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu.



“Nelson said, ‘Olu, whatever your instinct tells you, do it.’ Tutu said, ‘If your people want you to serve, serve and stop making excuses’.

“I came back home and decided to make myself available and contest for the presidency of Nigeria.

“I found out that the years I spent in prison were advantageous to me in serving as president when I was elected.

“We can get good out of bad. That also happened to Nelson Mandela.



“When we get good leaders, let’s make maximum use of them because good leaders don’t flog. When you get one in a generation, make good use of them. Let’s learn the right lesson from them.

“We cannot make the world less volatile, simple or unambiguous unless we have the right type of leaders. We are talking about leaders that take examples of Jesus Christ and become like him.”

Responding to a question during the question-and-answer session, Obasanjo said the removal of History from the nation’s educational curriculum was a huge disaster.



He said, “I don’t know where we got the idea that we shouldn’t teach history in our school. It is a stupid idea.

“It is like losing one’s memory. It will be a disaster. I don’t know where we got it from. Some people feel there is an aspect of history we don’t want to hear.

“There are always the bad and the good even in your own life. As you may know, I am a proprietor of a school, and in my school, we must teach History, and it must be taught the right way. You can then decide to take whatever you want to take out of it.

“There is no race in the world that has suffered like the black race, through slavery, slave trade and colonialism.

“In America, some people are now teaching that the slave trade was not a true story – that the white and the black went to the Caribbean in search of greener pastures,” he added.