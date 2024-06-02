Suspended Police Chief, Abba Kyari Released after 27 Months in Detention

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has been released from the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after spending 27 months in detention.

Kyari was detained after his arrest on February 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged involvement in an international drug cartel.

Kyari, along with four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team – Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu – was arraigned on March 7, 2022.

Two suspected drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, were also charged.

While Kyari and the IRT members pleaded not guilty, Umeibe and Ezenwanne pleaded guilty and were convicted.

Despite multiple applications, Kyari’s requests for bail were repeatedly denied until a recent decision by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

On May 22, 2024, Justice Emeka Nwite, granted Kyari bail to allow him to conclude the burial rites of his mother, Yachilla Kyari, who died on May 5.

As part of his bail conditions, Kyari was required to deposit his passport with the court and report to the nearest NDLEA office during the bail period.

The court scheduled May 31, 2024, for the hearing on Kyari’s main application for bail about the drug trafficking charges.

Giving updates, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Adamu Duza, confirmed on Friday night that Kyari met his bail conditions and was released on Friday.

Duza said, “DCP Kyari has perfected his bail conditions, and has since been released today.”