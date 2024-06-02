Appoint Tejuosho as Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Coalition Urges Tinubu

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The coalition of people with disability (PWD) and other civil society organisations, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint Halimat Tejuosho, a philanthropist, as minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kaduna, the chairman of the coalition, Comrade Aliyu Sani, said over the years Tejuosho has distinguished herself as a true humanitarian with the establishment of her organisation – Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation, which has continued to support PWD.

The group said, “As a selfless patriot, Tejuosho has been using her resources to bring succour to senior citizens, PWD, and less privileged Nigerians through her well-thought-out Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation (QATFoundation).”

The group said appointing the philanthropist as Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, will improve the living conditions of PWD and the less privileged.

“Appointing her into the position of responsibility in line with her passion and interest will energise her to do more for the downtrodden in our society.

“As a mark of true philanthropy, the quintessential lady recently celebrated Children’s Day with vulnerable and indigent children where over 500 school books, bags, shoes, water bottles, foodstuffs, and writing materials were shared.

“Her Ramadan largesse to over 1000 PWDs as well as Sallah packages to hundreds of households who could not afford to celebrate the festivities cannot be forgotten.

“Today, we join PWDs across the 36 states and FCT and all other stakeholders across who have been agitating and consulting widely for the appointment of this seasoned humanitarian as a minister”, Sani said.

He added that appointing her into a position of responsibility in line with her passion and interest will go a long way in addressing the challenges facing PWD and the downtrodden in society.

The group said, “Judging by all the individual sacrifices and the sheer passion to touch lives, the coalition appeals to Mr. President to consider filling the vacuum created by the suspension of Dr. Betta Edu by appointing Dame Halimat Adenike Tejuosho as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to enable Nigerians to enjoy the dividends of democracy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in the area of poverty alleviation”.