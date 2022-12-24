Select Leaders Who Have Capacity, Niger CAN Chairman Tells Nigerians

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has told Christians to vote for leaders who have the capacity that will take Nigeria to the next level in next year’s general election.

Yohanna, who disclosed this in a Christmas message also advised Nigerians to vote only people with credibility and integrity.

“As we approach 2023 general election, let us see this time and be reminded that it is another golden opportunity being afforded us by God and do our due diligence in making sure that we use our God-given intelligence to select leaders who have the capacity, credibility, good character, to create an enabling environment for all Nigerians to thrive, live in dignity and in peace and in God-given freedom,” he said.

He also “implored all the leaders of our churches to take our call seriously by encouraging their members to go and collect their PVCs and not be discouraged by the wait time that may be required,” stressing that “we should not stop at the stage of encouragement; we must actively promote the Christian duty of active participation in our civic responsibility by going out to cast our vote on Election Day”.

He observed that “A Christian worthy of that name must see the coming election as a duty to bring Nigeria back from the brink of destruction and as an assertion of faith that God truly desires all that is good for us and we shall cast our vote to bring to fulfillment the good that God desires for us and for our nation.”

Yohanna also emphasised the need for Christians and all Nigerians to “pray for our 2023 general elections and ask God to give us leaders after His own heart,” saying, “Let us trust God in our prayers to aspire for a better nation and a better future for us and for the next generation to work to change the current narrative and status quo in our nation polity.”

The clergyman described Christmas as “a special period that brings people of the world together with one purpose; to celebrate togetherness, joy, peace, and above all, to share love with one another through exchange of goodwill and gifts,” noting “that despite all the security, economic and social challenges being experienced by the country and our State in particular there is so much to appreciate God especially for the uninterrupted democracy since 1999.”

He congratulated Nigerians especially the people of Niger State and the entire Christendom for another Christmas celebration which is the ce lebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.