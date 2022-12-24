Obi Promises to End Incessant ASUU Strike if Elected President

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has vowed to end the incessant shutting down of the nation’s universities because of strikes by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) when elected as the president.

He also promised to dredge major rivers in the country including River Niger and Benue River to tackle devastating flooding across Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital during the flag off of the party’s campaigns in the state, Obi promised to clean all the environmental pollution in the state as well as other Niger Delta states.

He said, “We will ensure there is no strike again in our universities, four years will be four years, five years will be five years, I and Datti will secure Nigeria, we will make sure there is rule of law in Nigeria, police will not harass anyone on the road, police will not stop students from carrying their laptops again.

“We will ensure Bayelsa get a fair share of what they are giving to Nigeria, I will clean up all environmental pollution in Bayelsa, people must be able to fish in their water again, most importantly, we are going to dredge River Niger and Benue River to stop the problem of flooding.

“This is time for Nigerian youths to take up their government, we want to build a Nigeria that Nigerians will be proud to say they are Nigerians, we will support our youths to be very productive.

“I and Datti are wealth creators, we want to create wealth for Nigeria, we will fight corruption, Nigeria requires people who have capacity, people who have commitments and people with physical and mental energy, a new Nigeria is possible,” he said.

However, the campaign was almost marred when supporters of the presidential candidate booed the Bayelsa State Chairman of the party, Eneyi Zidougha away from the podium.

He was not allowed to address the crowd as they threatened to beat him for allegedly not accounting for some money released by the party for the campaign.