Tinubu: No Matter How Long You Protest, I’ll Remove Subsidy

*Visits Buhari at State House

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said there was no going back on fuel subsidy removal if elected president next year.



Tinubu, who stated this while speaking at the business luncheon with business owners titled: “Business Forward” yesterday in Lagos, hinted that, no matter how long people protest, it would not stop him from removing fuel subsidy.

Tinubu in a statement by his Media Office, signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, insisted that Nigeria would not continue to subsidise fuel consumption in neighbouring countries.



“How can we be subsidising fuel consumption of Cameroon, of Niger, of Benin Republic. No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove subsidy,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate said his government would give room to allow the private sector to thrive by not interfering, while opening rooms for collaborations.



He noted: “Thus, where the private sector is doing well, my government will not interfere. Our guiding principle regarding economic policy shall be to provide the right policy framework so that business can flourish.

“But I want to do more than help existing businesses to exist. We must create the space, where new sectors and lines of business can open. We must grow this economy so that it can accommodate over 200 million people with a decent standard of living.



“My government will collaborate with the private sector to bring about massive infrastructure renewal that enhances economic opportunities, lower business costs and overheads while producing jobs that spur further growth and development through increased consumer demand. This is the virtuous economic cycle we seek to create.”



He also promised to work towards creating a better security in the country to allow them an enabling environment to do their businesses, adding that, business and insecurity cannot thrive side by side.



On Security, he said, “I am committed to securing Nigerians from violence and the fear of such violence. Terror, kidnapping and banditry have no place in the society I envision. Upon entering office, we will move to implement several measures:”



The measures, Tinubu said, included increasing the numbers of military and non-military security forces, as well as anti-terrorist battalions with integrated special forces units would also be established.

“We did it in Lagos with the RRS Scheme. We can do it again for Nigeria. As we fight insecurity, we must deal with our economy at the same time. We know that business and insecurity cannot thrive side by side,” he stressed.

Tiinubu Visits Buhari At State House

Meanwhile, the APC Presidential candidate visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The APC flag bearer’s visit, on Wednesday evening, to the President’s official residence at the Presidential Villa, took place few hours after President Buhari declared his readiness to campaign vigorously for the electoral victory of Tinubu and other candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The visit, which was captured with two photographed, was announced Thursday by Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle.



Ahmad’s tweet, in just one sentence, said “President Muhammadu Buhari receives our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier today, in his residence at the State House, Abuja”.

Although the purpose of the meeting between the President and Tinubu was not disclosed, it may however not be unconnected with reports on how the party’s presidential campaigns are progressing.