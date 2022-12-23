Okowa Harps on Improved Primary Healthcare for Deltans

Delta State Governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the strengthening of primary health care is the strategy of his administration to achieve universal health coverage, noting that it is a veritable tool to reduce the burden of diseases and tackle health challenges in Delta communities.



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate disclosed this at the presentation and inauguration of health care equipment for distribution to various primary health care centre in the state donated by the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC).



While acknowledging the role of DESOPADEC in actualizing the vision of government in various sectors, Okowa who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, noted that the equipment would enhance health care delivery at the primary level across the state.

He enjoined Local Government Health Authority officials to optimally utilize the equipments to the benefit of individuals, households and communities to reduce maternal and child mortality in the state.



Earlier in his speech, the Managing Director/CEO of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, stated that the hard and soft health care equipment, including furnishings, consumables and supplies cover all essential needs for the effective and efficient delivery of primary health services in the 268 Primary Health Care facilities across the state for the benefit of all Deltans.

He said the intervention of DESOPADEC in that regard was in line with the state governor’s vision and promise of prosperity for all Deltans.

The objective of the agency, he said, was “to ensure that Deltans, wherever they are, have access to health care within their proximity.”

Ogieh said in consonance with the commitment of Okowa’s administration, the ultimate was “to ensure a healthy citizenry which will not only enhance their productivity in all spheres of life but also the general well-being, happiness and peace of mind of all our people and families.”

Adding, he said: “As you stated succinctly in one of the presidential town hall meetings in company with His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, ensuring wider and deeper health care penetration reduces the need and population of the citizenry that would require secondary health care and also reduces the pressure on our General Hospitals.

“This, by extension, also reduces the demand for tertiary health care.

“This apt insight on health care architecture informed our ready response to the Delta State Primary Health Care Agency when they requested for our intervention.

“The items we are presenting today cover the various needs of a Primary Health Care Centre, from the front office, to consulting rooms, wards, dispensaries, laboratories, pharmacies, management offices and other critical health delivery requirements for the unhindered operation of all of the 268 centres and the delivery of health care services across the state.

“While we are delighted and proud of our intervention to provide for all Deltans and indeed for the various legacy projects we have provided in the mandate area of DESOPADEC, we must thank Your Excellency for providing the vision, challenging us, supporting us and leading from the front, always, to help us achieve.

“This, coupled with your track record of achievements in the health sector, further demonstrates your sense of responsibility, love and care for Deltans.

“It also gives hope for the rescue of our national health care system and, indeed, the resetting of various critical sectors of our social polity, when you emerge as the Vice President of our dear nation, come 2023.”

The CEO of DESOPADEC commended Governor Okowa for his “inestimable achievements in the development of Delta state, across all sectors, districts, local government areas and communities, and continued contributions to nation building.

“This event is, indeed, another landmark achievement in your mission to establish a stronger Delta,” he concluded.