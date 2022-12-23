Court Affirms Abacha as Kano Guber Candidate, Sacks Wali 

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Federal High Court, Kano, presided over by Justice A M Liman, has declared Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abacha as the duly elected Gubernatorial Candidate of PDP in Kano State, after sacking Sadiq Aminu Wali.



The Court upheld that the only lawful primary election was the one monitored by INEC.

Delivering the judgment virtually yesterday, Justice Liman nullified the primary election that produced Sadiq Aminu Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate and ordered INEC to expunge his name for Muhammad Sani Abacha.



The judgment that was earlier scheduled for 12.00pm yesterday was later shifted to 4.00pm and delivered around 5:30pm.

The court granted all the prayers of the plaintiff in the suit.



The plaintiff in the suit was Mohammed Sani Abacha while INEC was the first defendant, Sadik Aminu Wali was the second defendant, PDP was the third, while Wada Sagagi was the fourth defendant.



Reacting to the court judgment, the party chairman in Kano State, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, said “This judgment is a victory for democracy. It is a primary election conducted by my leadership. The court has made it clear that Abacha is the authentic candidate.”



Sagagi, who spoke to reporters at the party office in Lugar Road, appealed to all the aggrieved members that lost in the court to come together and join the party to victory in 2023.



He urged the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to resign for the victory of the party, which was in the interest of the party members.

He said Ayu was the brain behind the crisis within the ranks and file members of the party in the country, adding that the party would start a gubernatorial campaign in the state next week.