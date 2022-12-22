Ugwuanyi Moves to Address Killings in Isi Uzo LG, Seeks Restriction to Guns

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, summoned an emergency meeting of all the stakeholders from Eha-Amufu in Isi Uzo Local Government to find a lasting solution to the killings in the area.

The governor also said it was not right for some unauthorised persons to have access to arms, which they use to attack innocent and unarmed people in a country when the ban on all firearms and small guns was still effective.

He stated that restricting the unauthorised persons access to all firearms, particularly, AK-47 would end incessant killings in the country.

Communities in the area, including Ebor, Aguamaede and Mgbuji, have recently come under attacks by suspected criminal herdsmen, which have led to the loss of lives and property and the displacement of thousands of people.

The emergency meeting had security agencies, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Eha-Amufu, Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya, traditional rulers and stakeholders as well as members of various communities and the LG chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu.

Ugwuanyi reminded the people that this was not the first meeting held concerning the attacks and regretted that despite interventions made, the killings persisted.

He told the people that he remained determined to find a lasting solution to the crisis so that peace could return, because according to him, there could be no progress in an atmosphere of conflict.

The governor asked members of the various communities that have come under attack to say what the problem was and what could be done to forestall future recurrence of the attacks.

In their separate responses, Bishop Olinya, among others, said one of the problems fueling the crisis was the absence of clear cut leadership in the town and politicization of issues by politicians.

They also said the absence of well-structured community leadership communities made it hard for existing leaders to speak and have the people listen to them.

Ugwuanyi, howeve, assured them that he would approve the selection of traditional rulers in communities, where there were none if they notified him of their readiness.

Meanwhile, apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has said security agencies were not doing enough to address the situation in the area despite the support from the state government.

The group hailed Ugwuanyi for all his efforts in search of solutions for an end to the carnage in Eha-Amufu, noting that despite the complex nature of the problems, “the governor has done so much to restore peace and tranquility in the area.

In a statement by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group urged the federal government to call the “rampaging Fulani herdsmen to order.”