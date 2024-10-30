Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday screened and confirmed the appointment of the seven ministerial nominees sent to it by President Bola Tinubu Thursday, last week.

The screening of the nominees was done at the committee of the whole, while their appointments were confirmed at plenary

The ministerial nominees and their ministries are, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction); Muhammadu Dingyadi (Labour & Employment); Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (Minister of State Foreign Affairs) and Dr Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade and Investment).

Others are: Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development); Yusuf Ata (State, Housing and Urban Development), and Dr. Suwaiba Ahmad (Minister of State Education).

The Senate President Goodwill Akpabio congratulated the ministers-designate and urged them to hit the ground running.

Details later…