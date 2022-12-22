NSE Egbin- Ikorodu Branch  Inaugurates Chairman, Inducts Members 

Funmi Ogundare

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Egbin-Ikorodu branch, recently inuagurated its 11th chairman of the society, and also inducted new members, where experts reminded engineers of their role in delivering sustainable energy solutions for the society.

Speaking at the programme, held recently, the President of the society, Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil who was represented by a former NSE National South-west exco member, Mr. Charles Akintola, appealed to them to continue to practice the engineering profession by applying relevant codes and standards while also thinking about ensuring maintenance and sustainability in designs and construction.

According to him, “the economy depends on energy solutions, and our role as engineers is to think and solve this problems relating to energy challenges, because we are problem solvers and must do that in a technical and professional manner. It is a challenge that is open to all, we therefore should get to work on it, as we improve on already existing solutions,” he stated.

He commended the leadership of the outgoing Chairman, Bashiru Mohammed, and his team, for building on the legacies of the previous administrations, while urging the incoming EXCOs to do more.

“You must have in mind, that, a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. Also, a great leader’s courage to fulfill his vision comes from passion, not position. “Again, a leader is great, not because of his or her power, but because of his or her ability to empower and influence others.

“This is a big task that has been given you by the society, you must carry it with humility,” he stressed.

In his paper titled’,’ Roles of Engineers in Delivering Sustainable Energy Solutions to the Society’, a lecturer in the department of Chemical Engineering, Lagos State University (LASU), Epe, Dr. Kamilu Folorunsho Oyedeko stated that the engineering profession already plays an important role in managing and conserving resources, from water to food, energy and materials, adding that engineers must come up with sustainable solutions and be part of solving global energy challenges.

He listed some of the challenges to include ; over consumption, over population, poor infrastructure, unexplored renewable energy options, delay in the commissioning of power plants, wastage of energy, poor distribution system, among others, saying that innovators and engineers should see opportunities where others see problems to change the existing

circumstances.

“Globally, engineering skills are in high demand, and not just for engineering-specific roles. They are also highly prized by other

industries, such as financial services. They should think outside the box and use their creativity to design solutions to the world’s problems and help build the future,” he said.

In his inaugural address, the Chairman of NSE, Egbin branch, Mr. Sunday Oluwagbenga Akinbode described his leadership as a call to service with enormous responsibility to promote the advancement of engineering education, research and practice in all ramifications.

He promised his administration’s readiness to continue to place strategic emphasis on repositioning the branch for improved productivity, member’s welfare and professional development.

Other responsibilities he noted, include; promoting industry-academia collaboration, young engineers forum, improved website of the branch, improved presence of the branch and Community Service Relations ( CSR), employment opportunities for young and skilled engineers, training, bridging the gap between technicians and engineers for improved service delivery, among others.