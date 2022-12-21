DOAM Foundation Holds Charity Golf Tournament, Showcase CSR Programmes

Funmi Ogundare​

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation, is set to hold its12th annual Charity Golf Tournament on​ January 28, 2023,.at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.



The qualifier game for the 12th edition will hold on January 7.



The Foundation, for more than 15 years, has been on a journey to touch lives through addressing some of the challenges faced by the less privileged.

Children and youths in underserved and neglected communities across the country have been the main targets and beneficiaries.​

In response to the foundation’s call for support, corporate and kind individual partners joined hands to enable its intervention programmes in the areas of free healthcare, accident/emergency intervention and scholarships.



These programmes continue to positively impact a number of underserved communities.



In addition to its scholarship support scheme, the foundation, during the year 2022 organised a vacation counseling programme to help school-aged children succeed in academics and family life, mentorship programmes, including an inter-school debate,​ awareness programme on sexual abuse, as well as dangers of illicit drug usage, and​ free medical outreaches for residents of Mushin, Lagos, Inyishi and​ Amaimo communities in Imo State. Other activities carried out during the same period were donations of food, relief, and welfare materials to orphaned and abandoned children, de-worming and vitamin supplements for children within several public primary schools, and other healthy living programs. Over 90,000 lives have been touched and still counting.



The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Obinna Chukwu said these achievements would not have been possible without the love and support shown to the foundation by corporate organisations and kind individuals during the yearly Charity Golf Tournament.​



“The golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos, has also been very supportive and continues to ally with the foundation in deploying Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.”



He expressed delight that the programme has proven to be a trusted platform through which a lot of organisations and individuals want to intervene positively in the society, adding that the 2023 edition,​ will provide another platform to showcase the activities and programmes implemented in the past year, as well as highlighting its sustainable and judicious use of funds it generates.



“It also provides another opportunity for more corporate entities and kind individuals to partner with this cause and to enhance the positive impact on the disadvantaged communities and lives in our society.”

