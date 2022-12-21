2023 Will Be New Dawn for Nigeria, Says Adeboye

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Pastor in-Charge of Region 12 of The Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Sagamu, Ogun State, Pastor Richard Adeboye, has expressed optimism that the challenges confronting Nigerians would soon be a thing of the past.

The pastor, who is the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, declared that Nigeria would witness a new dawn in 2023.

The optimism of Adeboye, came as the Provincial Pastor, RCCG, Ogun Province 4, Simawa, Adekunle Kumapayi, said there would be a lot surprises in 2023, as Nigerians go to poll next year.

The pastors spoke separately during interviews with journalists, at a praise night tagged: “Halleluyah Mega Praise Concert Season 1,” organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Ogun Province 4 Headquarters, Simawa, Ogun state.

Adeboye said the Songs of Praise, organised by the church, was the church’s contribution to seek God’s help ahead of the new year.

“God is in control and very soon, our storm will be over. The cloud will be over.”

According to Kumapayi, “we have prayed, we have fasted, Christians need to seek the help of God through praise and worship.”

Kumapayi assured that 2023 would be a year of testimony for Nigerians, saying God would intercede on behalf of the nation to choose a leader with human sympathy.

“We believed that after today, the will of God will prevail. We may be looking at one contender or the other, but we pray that the will of God will be done and it will surprise everybody. There will be a lot of surprises.

“We believed that the person that will win that will bring peace, ensure security of lives and that is what God will do,” he added.

However, the pastor charged Nigerians to take action saying prayers alone cannot solve their challenges.

He called on Christian faithful not to remain indifferent, but to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) and vote for credible leaders.

“God is a sovereign God. The person that will rule with human sympathy, God will give us. We will continue to pray as a church, we need to participate and get our PVC.

“All of us should get our PVC and vote in who we want. Prayer alone will not do it. Praising God is part of it but we must not sit on the fence and say because we are Christians, we don’t participate. If we don’t participate, then other people will elect who we do not want.

“It is who controls the political power that controls everything and everybody. We have seen a governor that employs a professor and a professor is prostrating for a governor, without a genuine school certificate.

“Nigeria will come back to the old order. Things will not remain the same. When you’re powerless, it is only God that can fight your battle. The importance of this programme is that, when you know how to praise God, you get more. Praise will move God. When praising God, blessing will come.

The Praise Night witnessed some notable gospel singers such as Adeyinka Alaseyori, Ayan Jesu and Bidemi Olaoba, Funke Bada amongst others.

Also, Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba) and his IPM Crew was on ground too, to praise God through dance drama.