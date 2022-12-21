  • Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

2023: Don’t Compromise on Perpetrators of Hate Speeches in Kano, CSOs Urge Police

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called on the Police to set an example by arresting  politicians who engage in hate speeches and public incitement to serve as a deterrent to others.


The President of the CSO, Ibrahim Waiya made the call  yesterday  in Kano during a peace summit organised by the police in collaboration with Aminu Magashi Foundation (AMF) held ahead of the 2023 elections.


Waiya said the police must take decisive action against defaulters irrespective of their status if it is serious about bringing about sanity that would translate to peace and stability of the state.


He cited instances with the recent unguarded statement attributed to the  Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and called for his arrest.
“If truly the security agencies want to address political thuggery in the state, they have to show an example by arresting some of the big shots who are involved in uncomplimentary statements which are threatening the peace and security of the state.


“I made a particular emphasis on utterances of the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa where he was recently quoted saying “you either vote APC or face the consequences.”


“We requested the security agency to arrest him and make him an example if they want to address hate speeches. We have also earlier condemned the hate speeches made by the Chairmen of APC and NNPP.


“So if truly the security agencies want to address political thuggery in the state, they have to show an example by arresting some of the big shots,” Waiya  stated.
On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, said the matter was not swept under the carpet as it is carrying out investigation on the utterances by the politician.


The CP said the peace summit was organised to bring together all critical stakeholders under one roof to review their roles, responsibilities, dos and don’ts towards ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible election in the state.


He said the command has put politicians under watch, stressing that it would not spare anyone found breaking electoral law.
According to him, the event was organized to sensitize politicians and electorates on free and fair elections.


He said the Police would check the  menace of thuggery, billboard breaking and other election malpractices, ensuring that there would be a peaceful election in the state.


Earlier, the Chairman, Kano State Council of Imams, Dr. Nasir Adam, called on the contestants to embrace peace, saying election is not do or die affair.
The religious leader said whoever lost in the race should accept defeat and embrace the winner in order to work together for the growth and development of the state and the nation at large.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.