NGO Rallies Support for Gov Sule’s Re-election

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



A non-governmental organisation, Diana Development Initiative (DDI), yesterday began the mobilisation of support for the re-election bid of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, in the 2023 general election.

Consequently, the Executive Director of the group, Mrs. Jerusa Dennis Yakubu, inaugurated the ‘Diana Voice Activities for Governor AA Sule/EA Akabe Re-election Project’, in Lafia, the state capital.

When inaugurating the project, the DDI executive director said the initiative is a voice aimed at canvassing support for the state governor and his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, in the forthcoming general election.

She noted that the prompt payment of workers’ salaries constantly as and when due was one of the reasons the organisation was supporting the re-election of the governor and his deputy.

Yakubu added: “In the governor’s first four years of administration, he had strategically provided and maintained adequate security for peace and order to prevail across the state and beyond.

“As a reciprocal, therefore, the people who were affected by such menace across the warring towns and villages have continually pledging their unflinching loyalty and support for the governor’s re-election bid.”

Yakubu stated further that the offer of permanent and pensionable appointments to overwhelming casual staff into the state civil service across the state by Governor Sule was first of its kind in the history of the state.

“Recruitment of additional teachers/lecturers and non-teaching staff into secondary and tertiary institutions in the state is commendable.

“His building and equipping of Faculty of Engineering of the Nasarawa State University Keffi will go a long way in promoting the frontiers of knowledge and scholarship of the state,” she noted.