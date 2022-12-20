Atiku Donates N50m to Victims of Banditry in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has donated the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in Katsina State.

The PDP presidential candidate announced the donation Tuesday when he paid homage to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, at his palace in Katsina, the state capital.

Atiku, who is in Katsina in continuation of his 2023 campaign, was accompanied by his running mate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; former Governors of Niger, Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna, Aliyu Babangida, Ibrahim Shekarau, Sule Lamido, Ahmed Maikarfi, among others to the emir’s palace.

He sympathised with the people of Katsina and other northern states over the spate of insecurity and other challenges bedevilling the region.

The former vice-president vowed to eradicate the security and economic challenges bedevilling the region if elected as president of the country in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He said: “I sympathise with the people of Katsina and other northern states that are facing security and economic challenges. I want to assure you that if elected as president of Nigeria, I will end all these challenges.

“On behalf of myself, I donate the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in the state who have relocated to other places as a result of bandits attacks in their communities.”

Responding, the emir lamented the upsurge of insecurity in the country, adding that the emirate would support only a candidate with vision to tackle the challenges afflicting the nation.