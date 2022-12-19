  • Monday, 19th December, 2022

Kilsah Consulting Awards N2m Grant to Small Business Owners

Business | 1 hour ago

Kilsah Consulting has awarded a business support grant of N2 million to six small business owners in Nigeria.

Founder, Kilsah Consulting, Elfreda Sheriff, while speaking at the 2022 Small Business Luncheon/Grant Award in Lagos, said her organisation identified that most small businesses lack access to finance in order to grow. 

“The idea is to give small businesses access to finance because we know that access to finance is the top obstacle that affects small businesses growth and this is especially for women entrepreneurs who face more obstacles when trying to access finance whether it is through the traditional loan method or any other method. The whole idea is to be a full-fledged small business support firm where we provide them access to finance, training, mentoring and access to the market,” Mrs Sheriff said. 

She said the basis for accessing the grant is for the business to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), which would make the business a legal entity.

Managing Director of Primera Microfinance Bank, Unwana Esang, who was Guest Speaker at the Kilsah Consulting 2022 Small Business Luncheon/Grant Award, advised small business owners not to throw in the towel in the face of challenges. 

“My message to small business owners is never give up, never stop growing. Always do everything possible to improve the quality of your craft, the quality of your product and service. Continue to build structures around your business. Ensure strong corporate governance because that is what makes you attractive as a business owner to stakeholders whether they are customers, investors or regulators,” he said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.