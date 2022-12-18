Ovation Carol Returns With 4-in-1 Celebration

After its absence in the last couple of years due to the pandemic, Ovation Carol returns this week in a grand style, Ovation Media Group Chairman, Chief Dele Momodu, has announced.

Billed for Wednesday, December 20, at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Ovation Carol 2022 is designed as a 4-in-1 celebration with the 30th wedding anniversary of Chief Momodu and Mobolaji, 55th birthday of Mobolaji, and 25th birthday of their son, Eniafe.

The event tagged ‘An Evening With The Legends’, will feature carols by Trinity House Choir.

Chief Momodu said it would be an exciting evening of memorable entertainment and dinner.