Ogboru Inaugurates APGA Campaign Council, Vows to Dislodge PDP

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru has vowed to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from its traditional stranglehold.

Ogboru made the vow at the inauguration of the Delta APGA Campaign Council at an impressive ceremony held in Asaba, tagged “APGA Jubilee Agenda” and aimed at revolutionising socio-economic life of the people of Delta State.

The 46-member council, headed by the Director-General, Chief Wilson Okpubigho and chaired by Chief Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, was duly inaugurated by Ogboru after the oath of office and the oath of allegiance administered by a lawyer, Mrs Stella Anetor.

After the inauguration, Ogboru disclosed that his decision to contest the governorship election for the seventh time was based on some divine revelation given him by a certain man of God.

He noted that the divine revelation was based on Prophet Isaiah’s vision of a Messiah “to redeem the long-suffering people of Israel and the coming of Jesus as recorded in the gospel of Luke.”

Accompanied by his running mate, Chief Chinedu Alannah, the governorship hopeful said he was confident that APGA, whose symbol of the Cockerel meant a new dawn, would triumph in next election.

He promised that N200 million would be allocated to each of the 25 local government areas of the state towards the realisation of a special scheme to develop all parts of the state, if he wins the next governorship election.

Ogboru said the manifesto of APGA “is summed up in a seven-prone development agenda designed to trigger a revolution in Delta State. My time to be Delta State governor has finally come after years of struggling and battling forces that worked to scuttle his ambition severally.

“As part of APGA’s broad urban renewal programme, there will be no more mud houses in Delta State. It was unacceptable that a state with so much oil and gas would still be largely rural in reality,” Ogboru explained.

At the inauguration, the Chairman of Delta APGA, Enemokwu Afamefune threw more light on the party’s plan to reinvigorate all the vital sectors of the local economy and set it on a sustainable development trajectory.

Afamefune said, “The Jubilee Agenda encapsulates the party’s seven point Jubilee programme which focuses on reforms and development in education, housing, agriculture, environment and youth development.

“The plank of the Jubilee Agenda is the party’s exclusive initiative on the comprehensive development of the state with the Local Governments’ Boards as the Special Purpose Vehicle of this transformative change.”

He urged the swelling membership of APGA in the state to do away with all forms of acrimony but work hard with focus in order to attract more members in order to secure victory in the coming elections.

“Election is a multi-stakeholder activity as such play your part diligently and conscientiously working together as a united Messi Team as observed in the ongoing FIFA World C Quatar. Conduct campaign peacefully, eschew divisiveness, and character assassination.”

He charged them “to shun all forms anti-party activities, but to vote the presidential candidate of APGA, Justice Peter Umeadi, because “the total votes cast in any LGA in the next election will determine the fate of the LGA chairman during the party congress next year.

“APGA is a movement and on this movement we stand. Our coming together in this political struggle is to bring together all our potentials, efforts, forget our personal political differences to work together focusing on moving into the Government House. Now it is the time to reposition and stay focused to our mission.”

Members of the National Working Committee of APGA including the Vice-Chairman (South-South), Chief Tony Eboka, officials of the INEC, including the Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rev Monday Udoh and several national and state assembly candidates, attended the event.