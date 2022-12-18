  • Sunday, 18th December, 2022

Messi Leads Argentina to Third World Cup Title

Breaking | 18 mins ago

Lionel Messi can now retire from international football with Argentina after leading the Albiceleste to their third World Cup title with a 4-2 victory over France in Qatar.

Regulation and extra time ended 3-3 before the game dragged into shootouts. Argentina scored all four kicks while France lost two to hand the trophy to the South Americans first time since 1986.

More to follow….. 

