Messi Leads Argentina to Third World Cup Title
Lionel Messi can now retire from international football with Argentina after leading the Albiceleste to their third World Cup title with a 4-2 victory over France in Qatar.
Regulation and extra time ended 3-3 before the game dragged into shootouts. Argentina scored all four kicks while France lost two to hand the trophy to the South Americans first time since 1986.
