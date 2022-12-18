Imansuangbon Shares Food Items to Edo Communities



Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imansuangbon has begun his annual distribution of rice and other food items in his locality Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state

Imansuangbon disclosed this at a session with journalists yesterday after flagging off the distribution of food items in conjunction with some of his aides.

He said his target “is to reach out to at least 50,000 persons,” especially vulnerable persons in orphanages and rural communities in the local government area.

He said: “We are reaching out to tens of thousands of persons in this year distribution of rice across the local communities in Edo.”

At every point of distribution, crowd who came to get their bag of rice exclaimed the shout of “rice man” which rent the air.

One of the lucky beneficiaries, Imafidon Ighomaye, said: “We are happy with Imansuagbon for coming to share rice every year.

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain used the occasion to asked Edo populace to cast their votes for the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his vice Ifeanyi Okowa.

He urged the people “to come out in large numbers to vote for a unifier with a view to voting out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for inflicting pains and sufferings on the people since the party came to power in 2015.

Besides, Imansuangbon said: “We will soon embark on door-to-door campaign in villages across the state. Our target is to get 80 percent of the votes in Edo.”

In Uhunmwode, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba Okha LGAs, the former governorship aspirant told the surging crowd that when Atiku became president by the grace of God, hunger and poverty would be defeated.

He told them that Atiku had promised to provide $10bn for youth and women empowerment; revive the refinery and ensure adequate power supply and security of the country.

He also educated the people on the need to collect their PVCs, adding that the task to sack the APC must be achieved.