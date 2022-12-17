All-star ‘Battle On Buka Street’ Premieres

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Trust when it comes to anything Funke Akindele, it’s always huge and loud. Hence the carnival like atmosphere at the Landmark Event Center, Oniru, Lagos last Sunday night, when the Nollywood actress and producer, premiered her latest project, ‘Battle On Buka Street’, which opened in cinemas nationwide yesterday. It attracted personalities from movie, music and fashion; all stepped out bold to support Akindele.

Cast and colleagues like Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Nkem Owoh, among others showed up to celebrate with the filmmaker cum politician. Photos and videos spotlighting fun moments from the star-studded premiere trended as guests made their way through the red-carpet to catch a first glimpse of the feature film project.

Popularly known as Jenifa, Akindele had earlier announced on her official Instagram page that guests attending the event show up in Christmas colours, red and green. As expected, many who came out to celebrate the actress who is running to become the next deputy governor of Lagos State kept to the theme of the night.

The new title, which parades an array of stars including Bimbo Ademoye, Kevin Ikeduba, Regina Chukwu, Tina Mba just to mention a few, joins other titles including Inkblot production’s Palava! and the Toyin Abraham’s Ijakumo, all coming to the cinemas this December.

‘Buka on The Street’ follows a food challenge which focuses on who wins the crown as the ‘King of Buka Streets’. Produced by the newly unveiled Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and Co-Directed by Tobi Makinde, “Battle on Buka Street’ is the actress’s third co-directorial since EbonyLife’s Your Excellency and the record breaking Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Once speaking about her involvement in the project, Akindele said: “‘Battle on Buka Street’ is like a farewell because I am going to be the next deputy governor of Lagos State. So, I am passing the baton to the new ones because we need to give them an opportunity. Yes, I will be in the background to advise and supervise them, but let them be the face, let us celebrate them, are you not tired of seeing old faces?”