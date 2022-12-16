Six Political Parties to Honour A’ Ibom NUJ Guber Debate

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Out of the 18 political parties in Akwa Ibom State, only six have indicated interest to participate in the governorship debate planned by the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) ahead of 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the Political Committees Debate of the Union, Mr. Aniekan Udofia, at a press conference yesterday in Uyo, regretted failure to trap other candidates, as they couldn’t be traced to their office.

Udofia listed political parties that have shown interest in the debate to include African Alliance Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Young Peoples Party (YPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He stressed that the 2023 Akwa Ibom Governorship Debate is scheduled to hold on January 29, 2023, at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort.

He explained that 20 partners are collaborating with the NUJ political committee to sponsor the gubernatorial debate.

Udofia mentioned the partners supporting the debate to include Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ibom Peoples Congress in United States of America, Fraknlyn Farms Limited, as well as the organised private sector.

He assured the public that the committee does not solicit financial support from governorship candidates, as rules of the debate will be strictly adhered.