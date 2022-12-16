  • Friday, 16th December, 2022

Oyebanji Approves Recruitment of Primary School Teachers in Ekiti

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the recruitment of teachers to fill some of the existing vacancies in public primary schools in the state.

According to a statement from the Office of the Executive Chairman of Ekiti SUBEB, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, in Ado-Ekiti, the approval was to further strengthen teaching and learning activities in the basic education sector in the state.

The statement explained that the state overnment was already working out modalities for the commencement of the recruitment exercise, stressing that proper laid down procedure, including advertising on the state website and in reputable media organisations, would be duly followed for the recruitment exercise.

It, however, warned the public, particularly prospective applicants, to be wary of internet fraudsters parading their websites and blogs as recruitment platforms for the board’s 2022 and 2023 recruitment exercise.

“Ekiti SUBEB will soon recruit suitably qualified teachers for our public primary schools and procedures for the recruitment are already being put in place. As soon as this is completed, we will formally inform the public through the Ekiti State Website:www.ekitistate.gov.ng and through reputable media outlets.

“Applicants should, however, beware of internet recruitment fraudsters who might try to paint their websites and blogs as recruitment platforms for the Board’s recruitment exercise.

“Application forms for the exercise would never be downloaded on the social media,” the statement warned.

The board recruited 600 primary school teachers in 2021.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.