Oyebanji Approves Recruitment of Primary School Teachers in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the recruitment of teachers to fill some of the existing vacancies in public primary schools in the state.

According to a statement from the Office of the Executive Chairman of Ekiti SUBEB, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, in Ado-Ekiti, the approval was to further strengthen teaching and learning activities in the basic education sector in the state.

The statement explained that the state overnment was already working out modalities for the commencement of the recruitment exercise, stressing that proper laid down procedure, including advertising on the state website and in reputable media organisations, would be duly followed for the recruitment exercise.

It, however, warned the public, particularly prospective applicants, to be wary of internet fraudsters parading their websites and blogs as recruitment platforms for the board’s 2022 and 2023 recruitment exercise.

“Ekiti SUBEB will soon recruit suitably qualified teachers for our public primary schools and procedures for the recruitment are already being put in place. As soon as this is completed, we will formally inform the public through the Ekiti State Website:www.ekitistate.gov.ng and through reputable media outlets.

“Applicants should, however, beware of internet recruitment fraudsters who might try to paint their websites and blogs as recruitment platforms for the Board’s recruitment exercise.

“Application forms for the exercise would never be downloaded on the social media,” the statement warned.

The board recruited 600 primary school teachers in 2021.