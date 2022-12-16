Kogi Monarch Repairs Accident Prone Spot on Oyi-Gada-Biu Apata, Lokoja-Obajana Road

Ibrahim Oyewale,Lokoja

As part of the efforts to reduce carnages on the Obajana-Lokoja Highway, a traditional ruler, the Olu of Apata, Oba Frederick Balogun, has once again repaired the Oyi Gada Biu Apata (bridge) an accident-prone spot in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Royal Father has single handedly sponsored the repair of the bridge with the FRSC offering cover for the exercise as part of efforts to save lives of innocent motorists and commuters on the highway.

The monarch, who personally supervised the repair work along with Zariagi FRSC Unit Commander, ACC Moses Odogiyon, lamented the prevalent auto-crashes that have caused unnecessary deaths on the road.

He said: “It’s very unfortunate that I have to see to it again that I and my subjects in Apata Community for the fifth time work on the deteriorating Oyi Gada Biu Apata on the federal route, linking the entire Northern states and Abuja to the southern part of the country.

“Our synergy with the FRSC became imperative, considering the colossal loss of lives and property on the highway.

“The bridge, which was constructed in 1976, has always been in bad shape because of the high volume of traffic on the road.”

He explained that the road needed immediate attention to avoid road crashes, and loss of lives and property.

“This gesture of mine is borne out of my sympathy for lives of the Nigerian people and their hard earned property,” he said.

Balogun called on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency to step up efforts to properly repair and maintain the bridge and the entire highway for easy movement.

The monarch praised the Zariagi FRSC Unit Commander and his personnel for their assistance at repairing the potholes prone bridge.

According to him, “it is sad and unfortunate that my community and the country as a whole have lost precious innocent lives of both motorists and commuters, to this very bad spot.”

Also, Odogiyon commended the Oba Balogun for his initiative and doggedness at continuously fixing the bridge, which inadvertently helped in averting further carnage on the highway.