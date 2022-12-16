Ekiti Assembly Crisis: Two More Lawmakers Abandon Aribisogan





By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

Two suspended members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu and Hon. Adegoke Olajide, have withdrawn from the suit challenging the indefinite suspension slammed on them.

THIS DAY learnt that this was part of the conditions given to them to have their suspension lifted by the authorities of the Assembly.

Both Hon. Akingbolu and Hon. Olajide have withdrawn from the suit filed by the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan before an Ekiti State High Court challenging his impeachment and the suspension of six others lawmakers.

Hon. Akingbolu who represents Ekiti West Constituency 1 and Hon. Olajide who represents Efon Constituency had filed a Notice of Discontinuance of the suit thereby officially informing the House that they are no longer Claimants in the suit.

According to a statement on Friday by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, the Assembly has acknowledged receipt of the Notice of Discontinuance of the case in which the two lawmakers were Claimants.

They were suspended indefinitely on 21st November, 2022 during a plenary in which Rt. Hon. Aribisogan was impeached by 17 out of 25 members for alleged gross misconduct that bordered on blocking the passage of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2022, bringing of thugs into the Assembly premises, among other alleged unparliamentary conduct.

The Notice of Discontinuance in the case with Suit Number HAD/169/2022 was signed by their lawyer, Mr. Sunday Olowolafe. It was dated 14th December, 2022

It reads: “Take notice that the Claimants herein intend and do hereby wholly discontinue/withdraw this suit in its entirety against the Defendants.”

With the withdrawal of the two lawmakers, only Rt. Hon. Aribisogan is now left in the suit filed against the Assembly.

The Defendants are the Ekiti State House of Assembly (1st), the Clerk, Ekiti State House of Assembly (2nd) and the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba (3rd).

Four lawmakers had earlier returned to the Assembly after fulfilling conditions given to them to return to their legislative duties.