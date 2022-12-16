  • Friday, 16th December, 2022

Big Brother Titans Premieres January 15

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the special Big Brother edition tagged ‘Big Brother Titans’, would commence on January 15, 2023, live on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Channels 29.


This special edition of the Big Brother franchise would feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one House, playing the game for the ultimate prize.


Announcing the commencement of the show and prize money, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, was quoted in a statement to have disclosed that BBTitans edition would run for 72 days and the winner would go home with a prize of $100,000 cash.


“Big Brother Titans is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two giant nations, Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof, to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before. We are telling our audience to be ready for the biggest takeover on TV starting from January 15. It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything in between.


“This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a sum of $100,000 cash and other amazing prizes. As usual, the viewers on DStv and GOtv will be able to vote and keep their favourite housemates on the show. The winner will also be determined by viewers’ votes across Africa after 72 days,” Ugbe said.
The BB Titans edition is sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star and woulf be held in South Africa. Popular BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka would co-host this debut season.


 Big Brother titans would also be available to stream on Showmax. Fans of BBNaija and BBMzansi in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub Saharan Africa can follow the drama 24/7 on the streaming service.

