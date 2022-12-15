Police Kill Two Notorious Terrorists in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



Two notorious terrorists terrorising Katsina State were on Tuesday night killed during an exchange of gunfire with operatives of the state police Command in Dutsinma local government area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday said the hoodlums were killed in a foiled attack they launched on Sokoto-Rima Quarters in Dutsinma metropolitan area.

He explained that the neutralised terrorists, Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari, were on the wanted list of the police command.

According to the statement: “On 13/12/2022 at about 1930hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked Sokoto-Rima Quarters, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state, with intent to kidnap some residents.

“Subsequently, Area commander Dutsinma and team swiftly moved to the area, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel, neutralized two notorious terrorists, on the wanted list of the police, identified as Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari and recovered two AK-47

rifles.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting other members of the syndicate, who fled the scene with gunshot wounds and/or recover their operational weapons”.