  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Police Kill Two Notorious Terrorists in Katsina

Nigeria | 48 seconds ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Two notorious terrorists terrorising Katsina State were on Tuesday night killed during an exchange of gunfire with operatives of the state police Command in Dutsinma local government area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday  said the hoodlums were killed in a foiled attack they launched on Sokoto-Rima Quarters in Dutsinma metropolitan area.

He explained that the neutralised terrorists, Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari, were on the wanted list of the police command.

According to the statement: “On 13/12/2022 at about 1930hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked Sokoto-Rima Quarters, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state, with intent to kidnap some residents.

“Subsequently, Area commander Dutsinma and team swiftly moved to the area, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel, neutralized two notorious terrorists, on the wanted list of the police, identified as Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari and recovered two AK-47
rifles.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting other members of the syndicate, who fled the scene with gunshot wounds and/or recover their operational weapons”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.