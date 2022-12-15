Nigerian Marketing Awards Produces First Set of Winners

Raheem Akingbolu

Winners have emerged at the maiden edition of Nigerian Marketing Awards held recently in Lagos.

The Nigerian Marketing Award is designed to encourage and stimulate hard work, innovation and overall high quality in marketing, planning and execution in Nigeria.

Winners of the awards include, Biodun Shobanjo, Segun Abimbola, Elder Philip Ohiewere, Bola Thomas, Prof., Ngwo Ngwo, Prof., Iyanda among other top marketeers who were crowned with the awards of Doyen of Marketing.

In the brand categories, Goldberg emerged as Alcoholic Brand of the Year and the award of Best Influencer Marketing of the year went to CloseUp.

MTN got the award of the telecommunication company of the year and Oracle Experience was crowded with the award of the best experiential marketing agency of the year.

Speaking after receiving the award of Doyen of Marketing, Biodun Sobanjo, who thanked the Almighty God and the organisers of the awards said to him, the award is testament of vision, mission, hard work and above all, the grace of God.

On his part, Elder Philip Ohiewere who after climbing the podium gave a resounding shout of hallelujah dedicated his award to Almighty God for His grace towards him and said the awards will inspire the younger generation of marketeers to do excellent job.

Speaking during the award ceremony recently in Lagos, the convener of the awards, Tony Agenmonmen said: “Today is a very unique day, the start of an historic journey.