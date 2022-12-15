N2.4bn Ilorin Flyover Project ‘ll Be Ready for Use in January 2023, Says  Commissioner

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Rotimi Ilyasu, has disclosed that the ongoing N2.4 billion flyover project on Tanke/University of Ilorin road will be ready for use in January 2023.

Ilyasu, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin yesterday during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the project site in Ilorin, the state capital, said the project would go a long way of easing the movement of the residents of the area and the students of the Unilorin who are presently resuming their studies.

He said the contractor handling the project has redoubled efforts towards meeting the December 2022 deadline set for the completion of the project.

The commissioner noted that the residents of Tanke area have been heaving a sigh of relief over the spate of work on the flyover designed to ease traffic gridlock on the ever busy Tanke- UNILORIN road.

He said: “I can tell Kwarans that the Tanke/UNILORIN flyover project will be ready for use by January by the special grace of God. The contractor has till the end of December to handover the project to the state government. The contractor and his team are working day and night to deliver the project on schedule.”

The commissioner, who expressed satisfaction on the level of the job done so far, also hailed the contractor for doing a quality job, adding that: “We are not doing anything less than the expectations of our people.

“It’s a N2.4billion project, and we are not staving the contractor of funds. The contract money has been locked and we pay as work progresses.

“People will drive on the flyover by January. The state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is a good manager of resources. So, when we embark on any project, the money for the entire project is locked and we release funds to contractors as work progresses.”

Upon completion, Iliasu said it would ease vehicular movement as well as the business activities along the route, adding that: “It saves time, ease vehicular movement and improve the economy of the area and the beauty of Ilorin. It will help greatly in easing traffic gridlock in Tanke and its environs for the next 30 years.”

Two residents of Tanke area, Mr. Nicholas Nweru and Hajiya Afusat Alabi, expressed delight that the contractor has intensified efforts towards timely completion of the project.