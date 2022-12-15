Knowledge Digest Unveiled to Bridge Business Resilience Gap

Oluchi Chibuzor

Knowledge Digest Africa, a one stop digital knowledge bank for African businesses to expand their capabilities has been launched with the aim to help them draw a pool of information to generate massive market trends and bridge resilience.

Speaking at the launch of the digital knowledge bank in Lagos, the founder, Knowledge Digest Africa, and Digital CEO Tribe International, Samson Olatunde, said everyone in this world needs refined knowledge and innovation to live and make an everlasting impact.

According to him, the knowledge ecosystem platform aims to educate and inspire business leaders and youths on the shore of Africa.

“Knowledge Digest Africa is a one-stop digital knowledge bank platform that seeks to educate and empower one million African business leaders and enrich professionals with substantial and up-to-date careers in entrepreneurship and technology know-how for wealth creation. Also, Knowledge Digest Africa is set to unveil its Mentoring series, which is more of an exclusive weekly interview of captains of different industries who have done over 10 years in the business ecosystem, “he said.

Speaking at the event, the immediate past president of Chartered Institute of Banker of Nigeria, Dr Bayo Olugbemi acknowledged the place of information and collaboration in the 21st century economy.

He said, “Most businesses that would die do so in the first two, three to four years and if you are able to sustain a business beyond 10 years then it makes sense that you try as much as possible that business outlives you.”

Explaining how businesses can stay longer than their founder, Kolawole Opeyemi, CEO Axiom Intel Limited urged businesses to seek information, innovation and places from data banks that can help them develop products to solutions.

Meanwhile, speaking on the theme “Harnessing Digital Collaborations for Growth in a Growing Global Communities.”, the commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Folashade Adefisayo, harped on leveraging data banks to drive the educational sector in the country.