Bauchi Seeks Assembly’s  Confirmation of LG Caretaker Chairmen, Deputies

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the expiration of the tenure of elected local government chairmen in Bauchi State, the state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has requested the state House of Assembly to screen and confirm the caretaker chairmen and their deputies for the 20 local government councils.

The request was contained in a message addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Abubakar Suleiman, by the governor, which was made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

Presenting the message at the plenary yesterday, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Hon Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu, said Governor Mohammed’s request came on the heel of the expiration of the tenure of the elected local government chairmen and their deputies.

The nominees are: Alkaleri: Bala Ibrahim Pali (chairman), Muhammad Idris Bappa (deputy); Bauchi: Baba Musa (chairman), Bala Mato (deputy); Bogoro: Markus Bitrus (chairman), Emmanuel Barnabas (deputy); Dambam: Muhammad Sabo Joji (chairman), Ilya Isah Dagauda (deputy).

Also nominated are for Darazo: Zakari

Inuwa Labaran(chairman), Samaila Shehu (deputy); Dass: Ado Maigoro (chairman), Yusuf Wakili (deputy); Gamawa: Nasiru Bakura (chairman), Salisu Dahiru (deputy); Ganjuwa: Muhammad  Idris (chairman), Ibrahim Shehu Baba (deputy), and Giade: Abubakar Nawaila (chairman), Abdullahi Idris (deputy).

Others are Itas/Gadau: Abubakar Bello (chairman), Yakubu Sadiku (deputy); Jamaare: Inuwa Moisha (chairman), Saleh Muhammad (deputy); Katagum: Umaru Hassan (chairman), Abdulhamid Datti (deputy); Kirfi: Muhammad Tukur Adamu (chairman), Muhammad Bashar(deputy); Misau: Salisu Hussaini (chairman), Sallau Garba Tela (deputy) and Ningi: Ibrahim Zubairu  Mato(chairman), Muhammad Lawan Gudduba (deputy).

Also on the list of nominees are: Shira: Babangida Muhammad (chairman), Adamu Usman (deputy); Tafawa Balewa: Samaila Wakili (chairman), Salisu Adamu (deputy); Toro: Danlami Garba Abubakar (chairman), Auwal Abba (deputy); Warji: Ibrahim Ismail (chairman), Muhammad Sani (deputy), and Zaki: Abdullahi T Musa (chairman), Mamuda Aminu (deputy).

Meanwhile, the Assembly has resolved to screen the nominees  on  December 20, 2022.

